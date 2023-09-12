Image: 2K Games

Among the wide array of MyPlayer exclusive badges that debuted throughout the NBA 2K series, very few are as sought-after as the Gym Rat badge, which offers players an increase in all of their physical stats. But is the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K24? And if so, how can you unlock it?

Is the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K24?

Well, yes and no, as although the badge is present in the game’s PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC versions, the Gym Rat Badge is not present in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of NBA 2K24. But that does not mean that next-gen players cannot get an extra attribute upgrade, as they can get a few more modest ones by reaching the Veteran 2, Veteran 3, and Top 10 Affiliation Reputation tiers.

Among other goodies, reaching Veteran 2 will reward players with a +1 increase in all Defensive attributes. Veteran 3 and Top 10 will reward you with a +1 in all Shooting attributes, and with a +2 in all Finishing, Playmaking, Shooting, and Defense related attributes, respectively. You will also unlock the Rebirth 2.0 feature once you reach the Veteran 2 Tier.

How to Get the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K24

You will be able to get the Gym Rat badge in the current gen versions of NBA 2K24 by completing the Tour de Force Virtual Rivals quest. The Tour de Force quest will be unlocked after you complete around 110 to 120 Virtual Rivals Matches. Completing the quest will also unlock the No Shirt feature.

Now that you know everything regarding the Gym Rat badge, don’t forget to also check out a complete breakthrough of the new badge system that debuted with NBA 2K24.

This guide was made while playing NBA 2K24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2023