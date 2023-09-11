All NBA 2K24 Secret Builds Listed | Magic, Mamba, Flash, and More

Image: 2K Sports

Just like in NBA 2K23, NBA 2K24 has secret builds that can be unlocked if you know the correct information. Here’s every secret build in NBA 2K24 and how to unlock them.

How to Unlock All NBA 2K24 Secret Builds

If you are new to NBA 2K games or need a refresher, secret builds allow you to unlock an identical build to the best NBA players of all time. They are called replicas in the game because these builds are copies of famous basketball players.

The NBA 2K24 secret builds are similar to the secret builds in 2K23, but they vary slightly thanks to the new badge system. Here are all the NBA 2K24 secret builds that we know of so far.

“Agent Zero” – Gilbert Arenas

“Air Jordan” – Michael Jordan

“Baby Boogie” – DeMarcus Cousins

“Chef” – Stephen Curry

“Deebo” – DeMar DeRozan

“Flash” – Dwayne Wade

“Grandmama” – Larry Johnson

“Lil Penny” – Penny Hardaway

“Magic” – Magic Johnson

“Mamba” – Kobe Bryant

“Mr. Big Shot” – Chauncey Billups

“Point God” – Chris Paul

“Reign Man” – Shawn Kemp

“Rip” – Richard Hamilton

“Swipa” – De’Arron Fox

“The Dream” – Hakeem Olajuwon

“The Glove” – Gary Payton

“The Joker” – Nikola Jokić

“The Klaw” – Kawhi Leonard

“The Matador” – Luka Dončić

“The Truth” – Paul Pierce

“The Worm” – Dennis Rodman

“Zanos” – Zion Williamson

To unlock a secret build in NBA 2K24, you need to make your MyPlayer in your MyCareer an exact replica of one of the greats. To do that, you need the have the following information 100% correct:

Attributes

Height

Number

Position

Weight

Wingspan

Takeover Skills

For example, if you have the exact information listed above as Kobe Bryant, you’ll unlock the Mambe secret build. You’ll know that you have officially unlocked a secret build when you receive a message that says, “You have unlocked a special replica of (X Player).”

In my research, I found that Power DF’s YouTube video helps you learn what you need to do to unlock all the NBA 2K23 secret builds. I recommend you use the information here to possibly find the NBA 2K24 secret builds.

While all the required information needed to unlock every secret build in NBA 2K24 isn’t known yet, you can get a head start by learning the daily spin locations and how to claim daily prizes.

