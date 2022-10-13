How to Get the Horror Pumpkin Mask and a Daily GTA$50K Bonus in GTA V

Halloween events within games are an excellent way for players to get in the spirit of the season, and GTA V have been quick to provide players with exactly what they want. With an array of in-game challenges already taking place, many players are curious about how they will be rewarded for their hard work, and what’s a better way to celebrate Halloween than with a pretty horrifying costume? So instead of going from door to door begging for candy, players’ are being sent on a scavenger hunt to reap the rather spooky rewards of GTA V. Read on to find out how you can get ahold of a Pumpkin Horror Mask.

How to Unlock the Pumpkin Horror Mask and GTA$50K Bonus in GTA V

To unlock the Pumpkin Horror Mask alongside a cash bonus, all you need to do is locate ten Jack O Lanterns across the entirety of Los Santos. Given hundreds of pumpkins are now littering the map for the spooky season, this challenge shouldn’t be too difficult, though there is a catch. Players must locate ten pumpkins within a single day to unlock the rewards and complete the challenge. Otherwise, their efforts will not count.

To celebrate Halloween further, there are three more masks players will be able to get their hands on within the game. So outside of being a pumpkin, you can receive the Conquest Mask for signing into GTA Online, the Brown Frankenstein mask for signing up and enlisting your services as a bodyguard or associate, and the Dark Green Vampire Mask will be rewarded for completing a special cargo mission. All these masks can then be worn during heists, so you can always bring the spirit of Halloween with you.

GTA V is available now on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.