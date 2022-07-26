All Updated Heist Payouts in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Update

If you’re looking to earn your wages in GTA Online, you’ll be able to take part in different heists that are available in the game. You’ll find it to be one of the most exciting ways to make some extra money, so not only will you get to live out your fantasy of being a renowned criminal, you’ll be able to make some good money for pulling it off properly.

However, much like the real world, inflation and rising gas prices are starting to hit the world of GTA Online as well, so you’ll need to make sure that you are compensated properly. Thankfully, Rockstar Games has implemented a few buffs to the money that you’ll be making, so let’s see how much extra you’ll be able to bring in as you work your way to the top of the crime world in its newest update!

Criminal Enterprises Update – Heist Payout Buffs

One of the best parts of the newest update is the increase in the payouts that you’ll receive across the board, which will see players that are taking part in Heist Setup missions, as well as specific missions offering large buffs, as well!

If you’re taking part in a standard Heist Setup, you’ll receive 50% more than you ever did, which is a great chunk of change already. However, for those that are taking part in specific mission-themed heists, you’ll see a huge increase in your payouts, with these missions, in particular, seeing giant buffs:

Additional 75% GTA$ payout on top of the current take:

The Fleeca Job

The Humane Labs Raid

The Prison Break Finale

Series A Funding Finale

Additional 50% GTA$ payout on top of the current take:

The Pacific Standard Job Finale

The Doomsday Heist: Act I

The Doomsday Heist: Act II

The Doomsday Heist: Act III

You’ll also make more money partaking in street races, and managing your clubs, so you’ll be rolling in the dough sooner than later. If you want to see everything coming with Criminal Enterprises, make sure that you’re checking out our GTA Online Guide Section, where you’ll also be able to see how to get the Lampadati Corsita, how to start and complete missions in GTA Online, and ways that you can fix your GTA Online connection if you are running into issues playing with your friends!

GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.