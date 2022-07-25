GTA Online has a new update arriving tomorrow with a great number of additions to the game. There are also going to be new GTA+ benefits for those who have decided to subscribe to the service. Notably, one of the benefits links to a new car being added to the game tomorrow. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get the Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online and what the benefits of having a GTA+ subscription are in relation to this new sports vehicle.

Getting the Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online

If you are a GTA+ subscriber you will be able to get the Lampadati Corsita for free from Legendary Motorsport which will be exciting to hear for many. However, not only that, but you will also get two liveries that are exclusive. There is the ‘Geometric Shapes’ livery and the ‘Graphic Montage’ livery that you will get.

However, even if you are not a GTA+ subscriber, you will likely still of course be able to get the new vehicle just for a price. The car is probably going to be extremely expensive when it releases, potentially over the $2-3 million mark. Nonetheless, if you are wanting to get the car you can go through the same process as you would for claiming it for free as a GTA+ member. Simply open your in-game phone and go to the internet browser. After that, be sure to visit ‘Legendary Motorsport’, and then you can buy the Lampadati Corsita or get it for free depending on if you have the GTA+ subscription service. There certainly are a lot of brilliant new cars on the way with this update!

GTA V is available now and can be played on the following platforms right now: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.