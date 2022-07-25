How to Start and Complete the Bar Resupply Mission in GTA Online

GTA Online is getting an update brimming with content on the 26th of July and many have been looking forward to getting started with the new operation that players can begin when the update launches. Of course, along with the operation, there is a lot of other content that will be on offer with the update. You will now also be able to complete a bar resupply mission and this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how you can likely start the Bar Resupply mission in GTA Online and of course how to complete it.

Starting and Completing the Bar Resupply Mission in GTA Online

In order to start the bar resupply mission, it is likely that you may have to travel to your Biker Clubhouse and start it, or potentially you may get a call from somebody within your clubhouse informing you that you can now start it. Simply begin making your way to your clubhouse when the update launches and you will probably be able to start a bar resupply mission through the laptop in the clubhouse.

Notably, you may be wondering how a bar resupply mission will work and it will likely work as any other resupply mission in the experience works. In order to complete the mission, you will have to go to a designated area(s) and go through all of the objectives you need to complete. There may be some combat so be sure to be prepared but usually, you will probably just be driving from one location to another after you have got what you need to resupply.

Along with this, with all of the new vehicles arriving to the game, you will certainly be able to turn up in style to the area you need to be at. You will be completing the Bar Resupply mission in no time!

GTA V is available now and playable for these platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.