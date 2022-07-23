GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Update: Release Time, Patch Notes, and More Details

If you and your friends have been looking for something new to do in Grand Theft Auto Online, the wait is almost over. Coming very soon, you and your friends will be able to partake in one of the largest updates in Grand Theft Auto Online history, adding in tons of content, things to do, and crimes to commit.

While you’re priming up your system, let’s dive into the details about what makes this update so special, so you’ll be ready to take on the world and everything in it. Here’s everything that we know about the newest GTA Online update, Criminal Enterprises!

GTA Online: Criminal Enterprises Release Date

If you’re ready to jump into the new content, you’ll need to wait until July 26th when Rockstart deploys this new content. Thankfully, players on previous generations won’t be left in the dust, as this update is coming to all platforms, except for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

GTA Online: Criminal Enterprises – New Vehicles and Story Content

You’ll be able to get your hands on a few new vehicles to deck your garage out in, as well as some new weapons that you can outfit your vehicles with. While the names or details have not been confirmed yet, you’ll be able to get your hands on a few vehicles that can be outfitted with Imani Tech, multiple new Tuners that you’ll be able to upgrade, and new vehicles available at Benny’s, and more. Screenshots have also confirmed that there is a new armor-clad motorcycle, that you can mount a minigun to, so you can cause extra damage.

Prepare your crew for the newest mission, Operation Paper Trail, which has you working towards the ultimate goal: taking from the rich to give to the poor. Much like the real world, gas prices in the world of GTA Online have begun to soar, so you and up to 3 of your friends will need to do what you can to put a stop to this scheme, and take back that money for yourself. Maybe it’s the gas companies themselves, or maybe someone else is involved?

GTA Online: Criminal Enterprises Patch Notes

If you’re looking to see all of the new changes, you’re in luck! Thanks to the official Rockstar site, we are able to see all of the changes coming alongside this new update.

Business Protections and Upgrades

Starting July 26, players will be able to engage in business activities — including Sell Missions — in private Invite Only sessions. You’ll be able to register as a VIP, CEO, or MC President in Invite Only, Crew, and Friend Sessions, allowing business owners to source and sell at their own pace or with their friends. Players on all platforms can easily find a new session by bringing up the Pause Menu, selecting Online, and Find New Session.

Players can also continue to sell their goods in Public Sessions, and those who do will receive an increased high-demand bonus for their efforts.

Vehicle Customization Enhancements and Changes

All vehicles with access to the LS Car Meet will be able to be equipped with Low Grip Tires, giving players even more customization options when modifying vehicles at the LS Car Meet.

Vehicles will be delivered faster when requesting from the Mechanic.

Players will no longer incur a charge for destroying another player’s Weaponized Personal Vehicle, avoiding penalties for those who return fire on (and successfully neutralize) attackers.

The Avenger and Mobile Operations Center Vehicle Workshops will accommodate any vehicle that can fit, as opposed to only select vehicles (excluding the Oppressor Mk II, which is modified via its own workshop inside the TerrorByte).

The number of ownable properties will be increased from 8 to 10, increasing total garage space by up to 20 vehicles.

The Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos websites will feature new filters and browsing shortcuts, which can be tabbed using L1/R1 or LB/RB on console.

General Improvements

When delivering Security Contracts back to the Agency, players will be able to enter via Helicopter or walk in through the entrance on the roof, rather than needing to enter through the front door at ground level.

When managing an Auto Shop business, your Auto Shop Staff will now be much more likely to successfully deliver a customer’s vehicle without issue.

To make getting around certain locations easier, players will be able to jog inside The Diamond Casino & Resort, The Music Locker, and Nightclubs.

Players will be able to purchase max ammo for all weapons at once in the Interaction Menu. Players will also have easier access to snacks and armor through a single input while the Weapon Wheel is up. Plus, if a player fails and Quick Restarts a mission, Snacks will be restocked to however many they started the mission with.

Players will now be able to immediately hang up on phone calls from several Contacts when they offer missions rather than be forced to listen to the full call before they can hang up.

PC players will have the option to disable the in-game chat box via the Settings menu.

To reduce instances of griefing, the Kill/Death statistic will no longer be affected by kills made in Freemode. Going forward, this ratio will only be affected by kills scored in competitive gameplay.

After their initial visit, players will be able to spend more time scoping out Cayo Perico and can get caught more times before being kicked off the island.

The Race Creator will be getting an assortment of updates — including increases to the Checkpoint limit, player limit for Transform Races, and number of fixtures that can be removed on the latest generation of consoles. Plus, all platforms will now be able to create RC Bandito Races via the Special Vehicle Race Creator, with a Ghost to First Checkpoint option being added to additional Race types. More models have also been added to the Fixture Remover, along with a new Anti Grief Ghosting option to ghost players driving in the wrong direction, an option to set the specific time of day for a Race, and the ability to scale Checkpoint size.

Payout Increases

Races GTA Online’s racing community will benefit from a significant increase in GTA$ payouts across the board. With the launch of GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, all standard Race types — including player-created Races — will pay out an average of 50% more GTA$. The total prize pool for Premium Races will also be increased. These Races will continue to award the same payouts to podium finishers, while players placing fourth and below will now also receive payouts.

Adversary Modes Payouts for all Adversary Modes currently available in GTA Online will also be boosted by an average of 50%, meaning players can earn extra GTA$ taking on opponents in unique modes like Sumo (Remix), Overtime Rumble, and many more.

Heists To encourage group play, all players joining Heist Setups will receive 50% more GTA$ than the current payout. Additionally: The minimum cut for Finales is now set at 15% for each member The cost of Heist Setup fees has been reduced across the board to GTA$25K The following Heist Finales will award an additional 75% GTA$ payout on top of the current take: The Fleeca Job The Humane Labs Raid The Prison Break Finale Series A Funding Finale The following Heist Finales will award an additional 50% GTA$ payout on top of the current take: The Pacific Standard Job Finale The Doomsday Heist: Act I The Doomsday Heist: Act II The Doomsday Heist: Act III



Boosts for Clubs

Boosts for Organizations and MC Members Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members will earn substantially more GTA$ for joining and participating in Organization and Motorcycle Club activities. When you’re not busy running your own operation, join a friend or fellow player to earn big without risking your own stock: Baseline Salaries for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members will be doubled, ensuring all players are able to earn GTA$ fairly while working for another VIP, CEO, or MC President. In addition to doubled Salaries, MC Members will also receive an increased payout for taking part in Sell Missions. Bodyguards and Associates will also now receive payouts for participating in Sell Missions, properly reflecting their contributions. Fees related to renaming Organizations have also been reduced.



First-Time Payout Boosts Players will receive an email on their iFruit detailing first-time payout boosts across Criminal Careers. All CEOs, VIPs, and MC Presidents can benefit from these bonuses, even if they’ve already completed certain activities prior to July 26: Executives : Executives get a 3X payout for the new Export Mixed Goods Sell Mission. This can be accessed through your Executive Assistant after one of your new Warehouse staff members have acquired their first batch of Special Cargo. Bikers : Businesses will produce stock at 3X their regular speed, returning to normal rates after your first Sell Mission is completed. Gunrunners : Research speeds are tripled for your first Research item. Production speeds are also tripled, returning to normal rates after your first Sell Mission is completed. Nightclub Owners : All Business Battle Goods will contain triple the usual amount, returning to normal rates after your first Sell Mission is completed. Your first Sell Mission for each of the businesses listed above will reward double the usual GTA$ payout.



Limited-Time Payout Boosts for MC Presidents, VIPs, and CEOs Motorcycle Club Work, Club Challenges, Clubhouse Contracts, and Member Challenges will award double payouts for a limited time. VIP Work will also award double payouts for a limited time only.

There is plenty to keep an eye out for in this upcoming update for GTA Online, so make sure that you’ve cleared some space, and gotten your system of choice ready for this exciting new DLC! If you’re loving GTA Online, make sure that you’re keeping an eye on our GTA Online Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out why we think this is essential for solo players, fixes for when you cannot connect to the game, and the possibility of Cayo Perico Content coming in the near future!

GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The Criminal Enterprises Update will go live on July 26th.