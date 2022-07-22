New Cayo Perico Content Teased for GTA Online Update

Looks like Cayo Perico will be getting some attention in the new GTA Online update. GTA Online users have come a long way since its beginnings in the Xbox 360 and PS3 days. It is crazy to think that players could not get into heists at launch, and now they have more content that any player could enjoy. GTA Online now has hundreds of weapons, vehicles, and missions and after every update, players get more things to do, whether alone or with their friends.

GTA Online has received many content updates in the last couple of years; the developers have brought activities, weapons, vehicles, missions, and more. The Grand Theft Auto V community has been strong since the start and right now, the game is sitting among the games with the most number of concurrent players on Steam. Just above Destiny 2 and Ark: Survival Evolved. There is no doubt the many updates and community events are one of the many things that keep players from going to other online experiences, and luckily for players, a new update is coming in which they will get to go to a zone that many of them wish to explore.

Yesterday, a Twitter user called Videotech_ made a tweet highlighting a small portion of Rockstar Games’ trailer about the new update that will come on July 26th. According to the tweet, Cayo Perico will be available in adversary mode. Something that players have been expecting since Cayo Perico became available with the Cayo Perico Heist Update in 2020. A lot of players are already excited by the update, but many of them are not too keen on the idea of racing on the Island.

According to some players who commented on the Twitter thread, the performance experienced while on Cayo Perico is bad. Some players started to comment that they will be racing on ten fps once the update goes live, and many others just want to be able to experience this location in free roam mode.

Players on Reddit and Grand Theft Auto forums have been complaining about this issue for a while, and it definitely will hinder the experience this new GTA Online update will bring. Console and PC players are experiencing this issue, so the whole player base will have to endure this problem until it gets fixed.

