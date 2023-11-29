How to Get the Juggernaut Killstreak in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Image: Activision

Widely considered to be the best Killstreak in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies —given its ability to melt some of the game’s hardest enemies, such as the Mega Abomination and the Stormcaller— the Juggernaut is a must-have for all looking to successfully dive into the high-threat zone and coming out on top.

But how can you get the Killstreak? Here are all the ways you can get the Juggernaut Killstreak in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to Get the Juggernaut Killstreak in MW3 Zombies

You can get the Juggernaut Killstreak in MW3 Zombies by purchasing it from any Buy Station located within the High-Threat zone of the Urzikstan map. Each Juggernaut will cost you 10,000 Essence and although extremely expensive, you can purchase as many as you like.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: All Mega Abomination Spawn Locations in MW3 Zombies

According to some players, it is also possible to get the Juggernaut Killstreak as a rare reward for completing contracts. Even after deploying multiple times, we were not able to confirm this information.

How to Farm Essence in MWZ

You can farm essence in MWZ by performing quick and in most cases low-threat contracts in quick succession. The quickest contracts to complete in Zombies are Eliminate the Bounty, Outlast, Deliver Cargo, and Spore Control. I recommend that those looking to farm Essence also get a car as soon as possible, as using it will allow you to reach far-away contracts faster.

If you are not opposed to using glitches, the easiest and quickest way to get Essence can be done by using the Infinite Money Glitch. You can check out how to use the Glitch and get the Essence needed to buy multiple Juggernaut Killstreaks on our MW3 Zombies Infinite Money Glitch Explained guide.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023