MW3 Zombies Infinite Money Glitch Explained: How to Get Unlimited Essence

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players have started to notice a certain glitch flooding around community forums and it all relates to the essence currency.

This article will take you through how to get infinite money in MW3 Zombies and as a result, keep your currency at the very highest it can be.

How to Get Unlimited (Money) Essence in MW3 Zombies

In order to get unlimited essence in MW3 Zombies you will have to drink a Tombstone soda can and then die during the round at some point. However, before you die be sure to have three free slots in your backpack just to be safe as some players have mentioned this being needed. Once you have, leave the game, and then you can jump into another match and go and retrieve your essence again from the spot you died — your essence will also double.

Related: MW3 Zombies Hostile Takeover: All Safe Locations in MWZ

It is highly likely that Activision will patch this glitch within a few weeks or less due to its impact on the in-game economy so don’t expect it to last. I would recommend that you give this a shot if you’d like to try it out within the next day or so as it could be too late otherwise. Especially since a similar version of this glitch was fixed.

Where to Get a Tombstone Can From in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In my opinion, the best way by far to get a Tombstone Soda for this glitch is to simply check the map for where the vending machine is. There is a specific icon (gravestone with a skull) that indicates where the Tombstone Soda machine is to be found. Once you have spotted it, ping it and then make your way there to buy the soda.

Related: MW3 Zombies Essence of Aether Guide: All Essence Sample Locations

It will cost you 2000 essence but if you play through some contracts and simply partake in a lot of zombie killing beforehand, you will be prepped for making the most of the unlimited essence glitch. Now it’s time to jump back into the mode and get a lot of free cash gathered up — enjoy!

- This article was updated on November 26th, 2023