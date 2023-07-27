How to Get the New Xbox Home Dashboard

Image: Microsoft

It’s rare when this happens, but it’s here — Xbox has a new home dashboard. In my opinion, Xbox has never had an easy-to-use, nice-to-look-at home dashboard. With this new home dashboard design, the games are up front and consume the screen similar to how PlayStation 5 does it. I’m all for it, and here’s how to get the new look for yourself.

How to Install New Xbox Dashboard UI

The first thing you need to do to get the new Xbox home dashboard is to own an Xbox Series X|S or an Xbox One. It might seem obvious to some, but if you don’t know, every generation of consoles has a different and separate user interface. It’s the same with PlayStation — if you own a last-gen Xbox, you can’t get the new home dashboard.

With that out of the way, you can download the new Xbox home dashboard by scrolling over to the “Settings” icon. From there, select “System” and then “Updates & downloads.” You’ll see a message that reads, “New dashboard available,” and all you need to do is press “Download and install.” Here’s all of that instruction in an easy-to-follow step-by-step order:

Select “Settings.” Select “System.” Select “Updates & downloads.” After seeing the “New dashboard available” message, select “Download and install.”

It’s as easy as that! Now, all you need to do is wait for the new Xbox home dashboard to download and install. This may take a few minutes, so just be patient and pass the time by reading up on what the 10 best survival games are on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

You may need to restart your Xbox, or the device may do that automatically. Either way, you’ll soon have a new Xbox home dashboard to enjoy.

With the new Xbox home dashboard installed, you can explore the space to familiarize yourself with the new layout. I recommend matching the background to the game you’re hovered over — to do this, hit the Xbox button on your controller, select “My background,” and select “Match game.”

You should also check out the updated Friends & Community Updates row since it is more curated to what’s going on in your life. Whether it’s games, movies, tv, or music, the new Xbox home dashboard works for you and I think it’s pretty great.

- This article was updated on July 27th, 2023