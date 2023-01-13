Are you wondering how to get the Phaethon Mount in FFXIV 6.3? We don’t blame you because we are just as excited about the new content that patch 6.3 brought as you are. Patch 6.3 brings us nine new mounts and minions to unlock. One of those mounts, the Phaethon, is fascinating due to its appearance and lore, which comes from the Corvosi myth.

With that said, though, the details surrounding the mount aren’t the greatest, and unfortunately, you will have to grind for it as you need to collect a specific item with a very low drop rate. Don’t worry, though, as we have all of the details surrounding how and where to get this item so you can traverse in style. Here is everything you need to know on how to get the Phaethon Mount in FFXIV 6.3.

How to Get the Phaethon Mount in FFXIV 6.3

You can get the Phaethon Mount in FFXIV 6.3 by collecting 3 Burning Horns from the treasure chest at the end of the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon. Remember that you are not guaranteed a Burning Horn, so it may take many attempts to get all the required amount needed. Once you have collected 3 Burning Horns, you need to turn them into Nesvaaz at Radz-at-Han using the following coordinates: X: 10.6, Y: 10. The Paethon Mount will then be added to your inventory, and then your collection once used.

Here is the Phaethon Mount profile:

Movement: Terrestrial

Terrestrial Tradeable: Yes

Yes Description: Summon forth fiery Phaethon, a legendary beast of Corvosi myth.

Summon forth fiery Phaethon, a legendary beast of Corvosi myth. Journal: According to Corvosi myth, simply being near this fiery steed is akin to bathing in hot coals, and it is only through the ingenuity of alchemy that one can ride it unscathed. A nigh-identical being, created to draw a carriage in the heavens, is said to have existed in the world unsundered, but it is uncertain what manner of connection, if any, exists between the two beasts.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023