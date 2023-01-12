Are you wondering how to get and craft the Iron Hatch in FFXIV after Patch 6.3 went live for Final Fantasy XIV? Patch 6.3 brought additional content to Island Sanctuary, including two additional ranks, gatherable materials, and new tools. One of the newest tools, the Islekeep’s Iron Hatchet, is needed to gather the new materials mentioned above. So then, how exactly do you get and craft the new tool? Unfortunately, the game doesn’t provide details, so you may be confused about where to start. Don’t worry, though. Here is everything you need to know about getting and crafting the Iron Hatchet in FFIV.

How to Get and Craft The Iron Hatchet in FFXIV

Before you can craft the new iron hatchet, you must first meet a few requirements based on content provided by Patch 6.3, the biggest being the Island Sanctuary rank level. Once you have achieved the necessary rank level, you will need to farm for materials used in the Islekeep’s Iron Hatchet recipe.

How to Get the Iron Hatchet

To get the quest from Felicitous Furball, you first need to raise your Island Sanctuary rank to level 10. Once you hit rank 10, you can find Felicitous Furball at the following coordinates: X:12.6, Y:28.4. He will now have a quest marker above his head and will provide you with the Islekeep’s Iron Hatchet recipe, so you know what ingredients you will need to farm.

How to Craft the Iron Hatchet

Excellent, you now have the recipe to craft the Iron Hatch, but what ingredients do you need? You will need the following ingredients to craft the Islekeep’s Iron Hatchet:

3 x Island Log

2 x Island Iron Ore

3 x Island Quartz

Once you have crafted the Islekeep’s Iron Hatchet, you can start harvesting the below items:

Island Beehive Chips

Island Coconuts

Island Resin

Island Wood Opal

Multicolor Islebloom nodes

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023