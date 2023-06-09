How to Get the Reins of Ashava Horse Armor in Diablo 4

Image: Blizzard Entertainment / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 has many cosmetics for players’ characters and horses — otherwise known as mounts. While some cosmetics are blocked behind microtransactions, players can find various cosmetics in the game world. One rare cosmetic set piece is called the Reins of Ashava, possibly one of the coolest-looking pieces of armor in the game. If you want to make your mount look more stylish than ever, you have come to the right place. Here is how you can get the Reins of Ashava horse armor in Diablo 4.

Where to Get the Reins of Ashava Horse Armor in Diablo 4

To get the Reins of Ashava horse armor in Diablo 4, players must defeat Ashava, The Pestilent World Boss. World Bosses become available for players once they beat the main questline and spawn around the map in a six-hour interval. Defeating Ashava doesn’t guarantee a drop for the Reins of Ashava horse armor, so it may take more than a few tries to successfully add it to your inventory.

Ashava, The Pestilent World Boss can be located in many areas around the map. This World Boss has been known to appear in The Crucible in Fractured Peaks, Caen Adar in Scosglen, Saraan Caldera in Dry Steppes, or Fields of Desecration in Hawezar. The game will give you a 30-minute notification before the spawning of a World Boss and will add a marker of its location to the map so you can prepare for the fight.

Check your Stash in the nearest town that has it available (I use Kyovashad) if you have fought Ashava many times and have yet to have the Ashava Reins horse armor drop. Sometimes when an extremely rare item drops, it appears in the Stash instead of on the ground — so keep that in mind. In my experience, I have had legendary armor and equipment appear in my Stash that I wouldn’t have even known was there if I didn’t take the time to check.

- This article was updated on June 9th, 2023