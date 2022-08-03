How to Get the Surf Survivor Outfit and Captured Heart Charm in Dead by Daylight

Hooked on You is the brand new Dead by Daylight dating sim that nobody expected. It is what it sounds like, a simulated dating experience where you can vie for any of the four Dead by Daylight Killers. It is wacky and wild, but a great break from the hide-and-seek murder fiasco. Plus, if you play Hooked on You, you’ll get some bonus content for Dead by Daylight.

How to Get Surf Survivor Outfit and Captured Heart Charm in Dead by Daylight

From Attack on Titan to the upcoming Resident Evil Project W event, Dead by Daylight is no stranger to creating fun cosmetic DLC. With the new Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim game, you can get the Surf Survivor outfit and the Captured Heart charm in Dead by Daylight. All you have to do is buy Hooked on You.

Though love is complicated, getting the Surf Survivor outfit and Captured Heart charm in Dead by Daylight is as easy as buying Hooked on You. The Surf Survivor outfit is for Jake Park and the Captured Heart charm can be equipped by anyone.

You’ll need to link your account once you buy Hooked on You, but once you do, the two free cosmetics are yours. Technically, the cosmetics cost $9.99 because that is the price of Hooked on You, but you also get the incredible Dead by Daylight dating sim. Two cosmetics, one romantic getaway. Don’t think about it, just dive in.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is available now on PC via Steam.