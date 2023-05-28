How to Get the True Ending in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has some of the most memorable moments in the Zelda franchise. While there is much to do in the game, the ultimate goal is to complete the main story and destroy Ganondorf. All players who complete the main quest will get one conclusion, but did you know there is a second that is considered the “true ending”? If you want to see everything the story has to offer, you’ll want to get the true ending when you complete the game. Here is how one can get the true ending for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Steps to Take to get the True Ending in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are three steps a player must take to ensure they see the true ending of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While getting this ending isn’t the most challenging task, it will take some time. Follow the steps below to get the true ending of the game.

Before doing the game’s final mission, make sure that 23 of 24 of the main quests are completed. Pick up the Master Sword before finishing the last mission of the game. View all memories from the 12 Geoglyphs found across Hyrule. Complete the game and receive an extra cutscene after the credits roll.

There you have it — that is how you get the true ending for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When you complete all the necessary steps and reach the credits, know that you don’t have to wait through the credits and can skip them to get to the secret cutscene quickly!

For the second step and finding all the Geoglyphs in the game, lucky for you — we have a complete guide for all the Geoglyph locations. While you don’t have to acquire the memories in order, it is highly recommended to watch Dragon Tear memories in chronological order to get the best understanding of the game’s lore and story.

- This article was updated on May 28th, 2023