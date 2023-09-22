Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to feel like a Samurai in Lies of P, you will want to find the Two Dragons Sword. This boss weapon is one of the quickest in the game, acting as a Katana, perfect for those creating a Technique build. Want to get your hands on this powerful weapon? We’ve got you covered. Here is how to get the Two Dragons Sword in Lies of P.

Where to Find the Two Dragons Sword in Lies of P

Players can get the Two Dragons Sword in Lies of P by giving Alidoro the Puppet-Devouring Green Hunter’s Ergo. The Puppet-Devouring Green Hunter’s Ergo can be obtained by defeating the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster boss in chapter 8, near the Barren Swamp Bridge Stargazer.

Once you defeat the boss, head to Alidoro, who will have the Two Dragons Sword in his inventory and is willing to trade it to you for the boss’s Ergo.

The Two Dragons Sword Stats in Lies of P

The Two Dragons Sword is the best Technique weapon in the game. With a quick moveset and strong Fable Arts, it’s a sword that should not be overlooked. The Two Dragons Sword starts with an A scaling in Technique and a D in Motivity, making it perfect for dexterity builds. Players can easily turn the Technique into an S rank by using a Technique crank when speaking to Eugenie at Hotel Krat.

Related: Best Motivity Weapons in Lies of P

How to Find Alidoro in Lies of P

Players can find the hunter Alidoro in chapter 4 of Lies of P, near the St.Frangelico Cathedral Library Stargazer. From the Stargazer, continue straight through the open gate and take the ladder immediately to your left. Work around the bend and continue straight until you reach a spiral staircase. At the bottom of the stairs, you will find an elevator.

Alidoro is found by taking the elevator up to the rooftop, where he is overlooking the scenery. After speaking to Alidoro for the first time, you can send him to Hotel Krat or Vengrini Works. I recommend sending him to Hotel Krat, where he will spawn at the Hotel after beating the final boss of chapter 4. This will allow for easy access whenever you need to speak with him. Alidoro is your go-to guy for trading in the boss’s Ergo and acquiring Boss Weapons.

- This article was updated on September 22nd, 2023