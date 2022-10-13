How to Get the Übermacht Rhinehart in GTA V

GTA V has many vehicles for players to jump in and out of when necessary, but finding the right fit for your playstyle can be a bit of a challenge. You’ll need something fast, flashy, and reliable to get around the whole of Los Santos, and luckily the Übermacht Rhinehart is advertised to do exactly that. However, this car has been highly sought-after by many players and has taken its time to debut within GTA V finally, so luckily, now it’s time to take this beast to the road — given you know how to get ahold of the keys. Read on to find out how you can buy a Rhinehart.

Where to Buy the Übermacht Rhinehart in GTA V

The Übermacht Rhinehart can be purchased from Super Autos in Southern San Andreas for $1,598,000, which may seem like a dent in the bank account for a luxury vehicle, but it’s a worthy investment for any player looking for a reliable getaway car that also looks the part. It can be fully customized at Los Santos Customs and modified in your vehicle workshop, so there’s the opportunity to customize your vehicle to suit your style completely. Once purchased, it can be stored at any of your properties or garages as a personal vehicle.

The max speed of the Rhinehart goes up to 97.68 mph, but with a few customizations, players have reportedly been able to hit speeds of over 100 mph. Due to its high speeds, it’s a great car to use in races or as a designated getaway car if you’re prepared for it to receive a few scratches. If you decide to re-sell the Rhinehart, you’ll receive a base price of $958,000 with an additional 50% of the original cost of any customizations you may have added during your time with the vehicle.

GTA V is available now on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.