GTA Online Luxury Autos Explained: Where to Find and How to Buy Cars

GTA Online has recently had a major update with new content and players have been happily working their way through everything that has arrived with this particular update. Of course, car lovers will be rejoicing because there is also an all-new store to go and buy cars from. Known as Luxury Autos, you can quite literally go window shopping for cars. This guide article will take you over everything you need to know about Luxury Autos in GTA Online, including where to find them and how to actually buy the cars.

Luxury Autos in GTA Online — Location and Buying Process for Cars

Luxury Autos is thankfully found within the city of Los Santos with it being only a short minute drive from the city center depending on how fast you’re driving. In order to help you find the location more easily, I have taken a screenshot of the location of Luxury Autos within the city. You will be able to make your way there to find the showroom.

In order to actually purchase the vehicles you see within the window, all you have to do is go up to the window and interact with the window using the button prompt that appears. You will get the option to purchase the vehicle or inspect the vehicle. If you inspect it, you will be taken to a view of inside the window to view the car. In order to purchase it you can select the other option instead. If you are looking for a high-end ride then the Luxury Autos showroom will be the place to visit. It is likely that some new cars of a similar caliber that get added to the game will be a part of the Luxury Autos collection.

GTA V is available at this very moment and playable for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2022