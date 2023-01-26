Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for a while now, and those who are still hunting for the latest gen Pokemon may want to get their hands on the mysterious and iconic Toedscruel. Unlike most Pokemon, you’ll need to walk an extra mile if you want to add a Toescruel to your collection. This is because they’re pretty rare to come across in the wild. For those wishing to catch the elusive, mushroom-like creature, here’s how to get Toedscruel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

How to Get Toedscruel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While this is a relatively rare Pokemon, there’s a high chance you may come across them in Gracia Stones, near Casseroya Lake. If you haven’t unlocked Gracia Stones yet, you can teleport to Casseroya Lake and then make your way to this area. Upon arriving, you should see a Toedscruel grouping up with a couple of Toedscools. Take a look at the map below that’s been marked to help you find this Pokemon.

The Toedscruel is a Ground/Grass-Type Pokemon. So, you’ll want to use a Flying or Fire-Type Pokemon to shut it down. Charizard and Dragonite are great picks for this. Just remember not to drain all of its HP because if it dies, you won’t be able to catch it. Additionally, you should consider using a stronger Pokeball if you’re struggling to catch it.

If you’re looking for a quicker way to get Toedscruel, you can always trade with someone who already has it. You can find other players who have Toedscruel in various online communities, such as Reddit, YouTube, and Discord. However, keep in mind that trading Pokemon is risky and can often lead to scams, so make sure you do your research before trading.

Getting Toedscruel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may be challenging, but it’s definitely worth the effort. With its unique shape and moves, Toedscruel can be a great addition to any team. Good luck on your journey to catch this rare and enthralling Pokemon!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023