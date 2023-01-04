How-to-get-Truffle-in-Stardew-Valley

As you start to automate your farm in Stardew Valley to ensure you’re making the most money each day, you’ll come across some incredibly high-grossing items outside crops and foragables. Your farm animals can be a great way to maximize your profits, but some farm animals aren’t evident in how they can help out. The basics, cows and chickens, are self-explanatory, but once you start expanding your coops and bands and introducing rabbits, pigs, and goats, you’ll need to dig a little deeper. Truffle is one of the most valuable items in the game, so read on to find out which animal helper you’ll need to recruit to get ahold of it.

When Do Truffles Spawn in Stardew Valley?

To collect truffles on your farm, you’ll need to get a pig or two. Pigs are automatically unlocked at Marnie’s Ranch once you have expanded the traditional barn into a deluxe barn, and they cost 16000g. Much like the rest of the animals you buy from Marnie, they will be young upon purchase but will mature after ten days pass, which is vital to remember since adult pigs are the key to finding truffles. Once your pig is considered an adult and is consistently well-fed, there is a chance it’ll drop truffle. This drop will only appear if the pig is outside the barn and can occur multiple times a day.

A single, standard-quality truffle will return 625g, 781g for silver, 937g for gold, or 1,250g for iridium quality. However, if you want to maximize your truffle’s profits, the best way to do so is by producing truffle oil. To do this, you will need to have an Oil Maker on your farm already and drop a truffle of any quality. Regardless of quality, a single bottle of truffle oil will return at least 1,065g, or up to 1,491g, with the Artisan Profession.

Stardew Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023