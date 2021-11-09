How to Get Wheat in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a myriad of features on offer for players to enjoy and experience, as is the norm with the Animal Crossing series and franchise. The release of the Happy Home Paradise DLC marked a new addition for the latest instalment. With Update 2.0 alongside the Happy Home Paradise DLC, Wheat is now a growable plant for your island and this guide will take you through everything you need to know about how to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wheat.

How to Get Wheat

There are various ways in the experience to gather wheat, one of these is notably to buy ‘Wheat Starts’ from Leif who can be found on the island when he visits and will be around the Resident Services building or at Harv’s Island Plaza. The ‘Wheat Start’ can also be bought for 280 bells or you can opt to buy a set of five for 1,400 bells instead. It should be noted that the bells required for the five are the same as if you bought them individually.

The second method to obtain wheat is to go on the Kapp’n island tours to the ‘mystery islands’. You can go on these tours by going to Kapp’n at the docks and paying 1000 Nook Miles to go to an island that will offer an abundance of different materials and resources, one of which can indeed be wheat.

Growing Wheat in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The next step is to plant the wheat and when it has grown you will obtain the wheat itself. This can be done by taking the ‘Wheat Starts’ to a place on your island where you want to plant the wheat; when you have found the place open the inventory and press on the wheat and then ‘plant 1’ in order to plant the wheat.

Ensure to water the ‘Wheat Starts’ each day until they’re gown as it will increase the harvest amount on the day they are ready which will be three days after planting.

Following this guide is a surefire way to obtain wheat efficiently, will you be gathering wheat this month?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch.