How to Get x10 Stud Multiplier in LEGO Star Wars: Is There a Cheat Code?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been thriving amongst the gaming community since its release. Offering whimsical adventures with an array of fan-favorite characters, there is something for everyone with this latest Lego game experience. In particular, if you have been trying to complete everything that the game has to offer, you will likely be looking for ways to collect studs faster and so you will be happy to know about the multipliers. However one of them will net you the most amount of studs and this guide article will take you through the process of how to get the Lego Star Wars x10 stud multiplier for The Skywalker Saga.

How To Get The Lego Star Wars x10 Stud Multiplier

There, unfortunately, isn’t a cheat code for the x10 Stud Multiplier that will allow you to get it quicker but there are indeed ways to speed up the process of getting the multiplier. One of the ways to do this is to take advantage of the other stud multipliers that are available and continue to switch to each newer unlocked version as you earn enough studs to get them, including any Datacards you may need.

That is of course how you will be able to unlock the x10 Stud Multiplier as you will need a total of 384,000,000 studs and then a Datacard on top of that. Yes, that is a lot of studs indeed. However, you will be able to collect Datacards throughout the game, and ensuring to collect as many of them as you can will allow you to get the multiplier quicker. The longest part of getting the multiplier will be collecting all of the studs, there are thankfully farming methods to get the studs that you need to a great degree.

