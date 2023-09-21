Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Instead of always needing to tame wild Spirits in Moonstone Island, you can hatch an egg to acquire a random Spirit. However, learning how to get eggs and how to use them can be tricky. Because of that, here is how to hatch eggs in Moonstone Island.

How to Get Eggs in Moonstone Island

The only way to get eggs in Moonstone Island is through winning combat encounters. Whenever you win a combat encounter, you’ll receive a reward. Sometimes, it’s fruit, other times, it’s eggs.

There are eight Spirit Types in Moonstone Island which means there are eight egg types you can get and use. So far, I’ve only fought Earth and Water enemies, so I’ve received Earth and Water eggs.

I’ve actually received too many Earth and Water eggs and have been selling them to give me more room in my chests. Don’t feel bad about selling eggs since you’ll always find more.

How to Use Eggs in Moonstone Island

Once you have an egg, you need to have a Spirit Barn and Spirit Nest to use them. I highly recommend reading our how to build a Spirit Barn guide if you need it since it’s a lengthy process.

Once you have a Spirit Barn with some open stables, all you need is a Spirit Nest which only costs one wood and one fiber. You need one Spirit Nest for one egg, and after the egg has hatched, the Spirit Nest will be used which means you need to make more for more eggs.

Take your Spirit Nest to an open stall in your Spirit Barn and place it on the circular dirt patch. Now, place any egg you have onto the Spirit Nest. All you need to do now is wait.

In my experience, there isn’t a way to make the egg-hatching process go faster. It takes about two or three days for the egg to hatch. When it does, you’ll have a random Spirit that matches the egg type. Its level will likely be the average of your existing Spirits.