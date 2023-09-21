All Spirits in Moonstone Island and Where to Find Them

There are 66 Spirits in total in Moonstone Island and you can catch ’em all. Of course, you’ll need a Spirit Barn or two, but you can catch all 66 Spirits by exploring every island biome and finding them in the wild. Here are all the Spirits, Spirit Types, and how to catch them.

All Spirit Types in Moonstone Island

There are eight Spirit Types in Moonstone Island: Water, Fire, Earth, Ice, Poison, Electric, Dark, and Psychic.

In my experience, you’ll only find the Spirit Type on the associated island biome. For example, if you are on a poison island, you’ll find poison Spirit Types. You’ll also want to collect at least one of every Spirit Type to get Spirit resources like clay.

How to Catch All Spirits in Moonstone Island

The only way to catch every Spirit in Moonstone Island is to spend skill points on taming higher-level Spirits. As you venture further and further out, you’ll discover islands that have more dangerous biomes and higher-level Spirits. Of course, you’ll also need to know how to tame wild Spirits.

In my experience, Earth and Water islands are the closest to Moonstone Island. From there, you’ll find Poison and Electric then Fire and Ice islands next. Lastly, you’ll find Dark and Psychic islands the furthest away from Moonstone Island.

Here are all the Spirits we know about. We might be missing a few and some of the names may be spelled wrong, but this is the best compiled list of all the Spirits in Moonstone Island so far.

WaterEarthFirePoisonIceElectricDarkPsychic
TorbleAnkyloSheempRadlasBonguinBulbotArkeyaPosho
FloteDustySinjinTrunkleSorbatonArmbotKaryoteTaro
SandcrashleCoolslimeLucernaRibbiteIcepopCapacibeeWolfbaneLookachu
BeabeauOakenFlambitEmoshroomSnowmanCumuloPuppoxBeardini
FishboGemlinFlamaneSnaplantBurgloonFloateyeRabbitlite
StarseeFluffoxCarkeyBirdbrainPlasma BallCoffeeMinoot
DroppleBrickhouseTaddleMagicat
ClaudioHopstrawMarshaLoonylid
OctopupMumbleweedPrikliMage Slime
SnorkoPappus
LivewavePunchypot
Longlog

Of course, Moonstone Island isn’t all about collecting Spirits. If you’re having a hard time remembering when your dates are, check out our guide.

