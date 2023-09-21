How to Remember Your Date Time and Location in Moonstone Island

Missing a date in Moonstone Island is the least romantic thing you can do.

September 21st, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At first, I found it very hard to remember where my date was located and what time it was at in Moonstone Island. I ended up missing a couple of my first dates which didn’t help my romance game. To help you not make the same mistake, here is how to remember date details in Moonstone Island.

Related: How to Get a Fishing Pole and Fish in Moonstone Island

How to Not Miss a Date in Moonstone Island

It’s a little too easy to forget where and when your date is in Moonstone Island. To set up a date, talk to whomever you want to date. Here, you’ll pick tomorrow or the next day and a location. If you’re successful, you’ll have a date to look forward to… if you can remember it.

Moonstone-Island-Date-Location
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I always set my dates for the next day because I usually forget when it is two days out. While you pick the day and place, NPCs set the time of the date itself. In my experience, they always pick 20:00, so if you’re on another island at 18:00, I recommend using the return whistle to get home quickly so you don’t miss your date.

Moonstone-Island-remember-date
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The easiest way to remember your date in Moonstone Island is to look for the heart on the map. This will only appear on the day of your date and will always be in the correct location. If you visit the heart a few hours early, you’ll get a message that tells you the exact time of the day, which for me has always been 20:00.

And that is how you always show up to every date in Moonstone Island. Though it won’t directly help with dates, you should learn how to get clay in Moonstone Island as the process of getting it will teach you a lot about the game.

About The Author

Avatar photo

From his early days of blog-style music, movie, and game reviews to working as the Esports Writer at Coastline Community College, Noah Nelson now works fulltime as a Staff Writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion. He has been helping gamers everywhere with Destiny 2 god rolls, Warzone 2 DMZ missions, and collectibles in any indie game for over a year and a half. His Bachelor's Degree in English Rhetoric and Composition with a minor in Journalism from CSULB has shaped him to be a strong writer and editor. His fondest gaming memory is playing Sly Cooper 2 after begging his mom (for hours) to play it before his birthday and he still cries myself to sleep remembering the time he accidentally saved over his 99% completion save file in Kingdom Hearts 2.

More Stories by Noah Nelson

More on Attack of the Fanboy :