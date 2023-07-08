Image: Candywriter

In order to complete the Full Metal Soldier Challenge in Bitlife, you will be tasked with among other actions, hooking up with an Enlistee. But how can you do that? Now, you can complete what many consider to be the hardest portion of the Full Metal Soldier Challenge, here’s how to hook up with an Enlistee in Bitlife.

How to Hook up With an Enlistee in Bitlife

Although you can hook up with people from many walks of life as your character ages in Bitlife, the easiest way to hook up with an Enlistee can be performed by, after joining the military in any kind of position, heading to Job, and then selecting which organization you decided to join (Marines, Army, Navy, etc).

Once at your selected tab, just scroll to Co-Workers and then select an Enlistee of your choice among them. After selecting the character who you wish to hook up with, just click on Hook Up among the available options and then confirm your choice in order to try to hook up with them.

To recap. here’s how to hook up with an Enlistee in Bitlife:

Join the military.

Head to the tab of your organization of choice (located in the Occupation tab, above Schedule).

Select Co-Workers.

Select and Enlistee.

Click on Hook Up and confirm your choice in order to try to hook up with them.

Hope for the best.

Related: How to Complete The Full Metal Soldier Challenge in Bitlife | Attack of the Fanboy

Currently, apart from the already mentioned Full Metal Soldier Challenge, no challenges in Bitlife task you with hooking up with an Enlistee. With that said, the Euphoria, Hunky Honeypot, Neighbourhood Watch, and the Murder On The Dancefloor challenges will task you with hooking up with 20 more people before turning 20, hooking up with the head of your Mafia family, hooking up with at least 3 tenants, and hooking up with 5 or more people while clubbing respectivelly.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on July 8th, 2023