How to Join Friends Games in Palworld

Image: Pocket Pair

Palworld players will no doubt want to enjoy the game with their friends at some point, though trying to work out how to join others in Palworld can take some time.

This article will take you through exactly how to join your friend’s game in Palworld and similarly invite them to yours.

How to Play With Your Friends in Palworld

To join your friend’s world in Palworld, you need to select “Join Multiplayer Game (Invite Code) from the main menu. When you do this, there will be a prompt to enter an invite code and this is where your friend will need to get a code for you. First of all, your friend will need to have/create a multiplayer world by toggling multiplayer to “on” when setting up the world.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When the multiplayer world is active, your friend can enter that world and pause the game. When paused, there will be an “Invite Code” section visible. Your friend will need to select the eye icon to reveal the code. When the code is revealed, get your friend to tell you the code, and you can enter it within the main menu’s join game function. Once entered, you can join your friend’s world.

It is the same process required if you want to invite your friend except they will need to enter the code instead of you and you’ll be the one in the world getting the code.

Can You Play Multiplayer in Palworld on Xbox?

Yes, you can play multiplayer in Palworld on Xbox though I have found with the Xbox Game Pass version that crashes can sometimes happen when trying to set up a multiplayer world. The only large difference between PC and Xbox multiplayer for Palworld is that Steam users can host a dedicated server meaning that up to 32 players can be present instead of just four-player co-op on Xbox.

Now that you know how to join friend’s games in Palworld you can easily take advantage of the multiplayer features that do exist for the platform you are on. Time to get busy catching plenty of Pals like Vixy together.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2024