Jump through flaming rings in a vehicle is one of the first seasonal challenges you need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. With the new Chapter being live, there are plenty of new challenges and quests that you can take up and earn exciting rewards and XP bonuses. Flaming rings have been around for a while now but seeing that the whole Fortnite island has now flipped, you might need a rundown. For players who may find it hard to complete the jumping through flaming rings in a vehicle quest in Fortnite, this guide is here to help.

How to Jump Through Flaming Rings in a Vehicle in Fortnite

Now, in order to complete this quest, you need to find and drive a vehicle straight through two flaming rings. There are a few places where you will find these flaming rings in Fortnite. Choosing an accessible site is the key to completing this Fortnite quest. To easily complete the jump through flaming rings in a vehicle in Fortnite, visit the Chonker’s Speedway. It is an off-road racing track and you can find this location at the very bottom of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s map.

What further makes this location suitable is the abundance of cars around this location. Chonker’s Speedway is littered with vehicles, so you can easily hop into one in order to complete this challenge. Once you reach the area, simply find a vehicle, follow the track’s path to the east until you cross under a yellow walkway, and then look up.

There, you will notice a flaming ring hanging in the air and you need to drive southeast to reach the track that will take you directly to it. Once you have reached the location, all that’s required is to follow the track upward, increase speed over the incline, and boost across the gap and through the flaming ring. Repeat the same for the second flaming ring to complete the Fortnite challenge.

Here is where to complete,“Jump through flaming rings in a vehicle” Seasonal Quest. #FortniteChapter3 pic.twitter.com/TNgKJEXuQ1 — DawidYes🎄Tips on Fortnite Quests (@YesDawid) December 5, 2021

You can visit another location to complete this quest – Rocky Reels. The location can be found just northwest of Chonker’s Speedway. However, the site only sports a single flaming ring. This means that you will need to make your way to the race track, so you might want to do that in the first place itself.

Fortnite is out now for free on all major platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.