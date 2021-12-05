Fortnite Device Location: How to Discover the Device

Find the device in one of Chapter 3's first challenges.

December 5th, 2021 by Diego Perez

Fortnite-Chapter-3-Season-1-Tornado

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is finally here, and one of the Chapter’s first quests asks players to discover the device. This is a very straightforward challenge, but you’re required to do it in order to unlock the remaining weekly quests available right now. Thankfully, Chapter 3 Season 1 lets you move onto new challenges within the same match just like in Chapter 2 Season 8, so you can jump right into the other quests after finding the device. Here’s where to discover the device in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Where to Discover the Device in Fortnite

There are 9 potential locations where you can discover the device, but you only need to visit one of them to complete this quest. Here are all 9 device locations:

  • Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard
  • Northwest of Camp Cuddle
  • Southwest of Coney Crossroads
  • Southwest of Greasy Grove
  • South of Condo Canyon
  • Sanctuary
  • East of Sanctuary by the Foundation statue
  • East of Sanctuary on an island past the Foundation statue
  • Northeast of The Daily Bugle

You can also see the exact locations on the map below.

FORTNITE-CHAPTER-3-SEASON-1-Discover-the-Device-Location-Map-Updated

How to Discover the Device

The device you’re looking for is inside a small briefcase. Once you open it, you will receive a communication device that will allow you to talk with members of The Seven and allow you to receive additional quests. All you have to do to collect the device is interact with it.

There are several places to find the device, but the easiest locations are on the eastern side of the map near Sanctuary, especially the two spots on the islands. These are relatively secluded areas that players tend to ignore while they’re checking out the named POIs, so you shouldn’t be bothered too much if you search for the device there.

After completing this quest, you can carry on with the rest of the challenges available during Week 1 of the season. Completing these quests will net you a ton of XP, bringing you one step closer to unlocking Spider-Man. Don’t forget to work on your Shanta quests as well, such as collecting Gem Fragments from gas stations and collecting Gem Fragments from Seven Vaults.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

