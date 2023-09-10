How to Level Starship Design Fast in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starship Design is a critical perk to acquire in Starfield if you’re a player who loves to customize their ship. Starship Design allows players to install higher quality parts to their ships, making them faster and better in space combat. It can be time-consuming to level up this perk, though. This guide will cover how to level up Starship Design fast in Starfield.

Fast Way to Level Up Starship Design in Starfield

To level up Starship Design and progress through its ranks, you need to install unique ship modules onto your ship. This can be any part you purchase from Ship Technicians, but most modules can cost a lot of credits. The fastest way to level up Starship Design in Starfield is by purchasing Structural modules from Ship Technicians under the Structural tab in Ship Builder. These are the cheapest modules, ranging from a measly 300 to 1000 credits.

You want to purchase modules under the Structural section in Ship Builder, add them to your ship (any spot they fit and don’t cause an error), and then exit Ship Builder and approve the changes. Then go back into Ship Builder, delete those modules you just added, and then purchase cheap Structural Modules and add them to your ship again. Repeat this process until your Starship Design levels up. You can continue doing this until you reach rank 4.

All Starship Design Rank Requirements in Starfield

Players must install 50 unique modules to master the Starship Design perk and reach rank 4. Below, you can find each rank and the requirements to unlock each.

Rank 1 – Spend 8 Skill Points in the Tech skill tree.

– Spend 8 Skill Points in the Tech skill tree. Rank 2 – 1 Skill Point + Install 5 unique ship modules.

– 1 Skill Point + Install 5 unique ship modules. Rank 3 – 1 Skill Point + Install 15 unique ship modules.

– 1 Skill Point + Install 15 unique ship modules. Rank 4 – 1 Skill Point + Install 30 unique ship modules.

Once you reach rank 4 in Starship Design, you will get the opportunity to create some of the most substantial ships the game offers, considering you will have access to top-tier modules.

