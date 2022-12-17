How to Make All the Flower Wagons in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

In Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, players can help Aerith bring the flowers back to Midgar by building three different Flower Wagons, a standard one and two alternative ones representing both her and Zack respectively. But where can you find all of the materials needed to build the wagons? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to get the items needed to build all Flower Wagons in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

How to Make all the Flowers Wagons in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

As we mentioned above, in total, you can assemble three Flower Wagons in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, each of which requires a very specific selection of items. With that said, it’s important to point out that the wagons can only be assembled before Zack travels to Nibelheim during the game’s seventh chapter.

It’s also important to point out that, once all wagons are assembled, you will unlock the Midgar Full of Flowers Trophy/achievements. You can check out how to unlock all of the remaining trophies/achievements in the game on our Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion full trophy guide.

Where to Find All the Standard Flower Wagon Parts

Differently from the latter two wagons available in the game, you will assemble the first one as part of the main storyline of the game’s fourth chapter by collecting 1x Used Tools in a pile of rubble located in the Church area, 1x Old Lumber by talking to a man on the market, and a pair of Worm Tires form a man in LOVELESS Avenue. The Flower Wagon Instructions, on the other hand, can be found by returning to the area in front of the Church and inspecting a fallen helmet.

To recap, here’s where to find all items needed to build the first Flower Wagon:

Used Tools: In a pile of rubble located in the Church area.

In a pile of rubble located in the Church area. Old Lumber: On the Market. Can be acquired by helping the man name his bar.

On the Market. Can be acquired by helping the man name his bar. Worm Tires: By talking to a man by a truck in LOVELESS Avenue.

By talking to a man by a truck in LOVELESS Avenue. Instructions: Inside a helmet located in the area surrounding the Church.

Once you build the first wagon, you will be able to build the other Flower Wagons by reaching Crisis Core Reunion’s seventh chapter. Once that happens, you will be able to build the new wagons by talking to Aerith in the Church once you collect the necessary materials. Both the Cute and Cool wagons will unlock a new cutscene once assembled.

Wow to Get All Cute Flower Wagon Parts in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

The hardest among all wagons to build, the Cute Flower Wagon will make use of parts that can only be obtained after completing set series of missions, all of which are tied with side events and NPCs. You can check out how to get each of the necessary items needed to build the Cute Flower Wagon below:

Mythril Tools: Can be acquired by completing the game’s M-2-1-6: Truth in the Wasteland mission and then talking to the researcher in the Exhibit Room in the Shinra building.

Can be acquired by completing the game’s M-2-1-6: Truth in the Wasteland mission and then talking to the researcher in the Exhibit Room in the Shinra building. Walnut Wood : Can be acquired by finding all the Wutai Spies in Midgar. If you still haven’t found them all, or don’t know how to start the series of missions, don’t forget to check out All Wutai Spy Locations in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

: Can be acquired by finding all the Wutai Spies in Midgar. If you still haven’t found them all, or don’t know how to start the series of missions, don’t forget to check out All Wutai Spy Locations in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. Premium Tires : Can be acquired by completing the M7-1: Recall Missions series of assignments and then talking to the SOLDIER 3rd Class in the Briefing Room.

: Can be acquired by completing the M7-1: Recall Missions series of assignments and then talking to the SOLDIER 3rd Class in the Briefing Room. Craftsman Monthly: Can be acquired by unlocking and then completing all of the missions part of the game’s M1-2: Peacekeeping Troops series and then talking to the Shinra Troop.

Once you build the Cute Wagon, you will automatically unlock the ability to build the Cool one by gendering all parts and then talking to Aerith again.

How to Get All Cool Flower Wagon Parts in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Differently from the Cute Flower Wagon, which requires you to complete a wide array of missions and side activities in order to get the components, you will be able to get all of the parts needed to build the Cool Flower Wagon by heading to the training room in the SOLDIER Floor and winning all the squat duels. On that note, there’s no need to panic, as all minigames are, differently than those featured in Final Fantasy VII Remake, really easy to win.

Overall, here’s how to get all of the parts needed to build the Cool Flower Wagon in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion:

Shinra Solder: Defeat the SOLDIER 2nd Class.

Defeat the SOLDIER 2nd Class. Shinra Ceramic: Defeat the Shinra Infantryman.

Defeat the Shinra Infantryman. Shinra Treads: Defeat the Shinra Captain.

Defeat the Shinra Captain. Shinra Lunch Cart Specs: Defeat the SOLDIER 3rd Class.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 17th, 2022