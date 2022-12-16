In Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, players are able to both unlock a new series of missions and one of the game’s trophies /achievements by finding all the Wutai spies hidden within Midgar. But where is each of the spies located? Now, in order to help you unlock all of the missions in the game, as well as get all of its rewards, here are all Wutai Spy locations in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

All Wutai Spy Locations in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Before we start, it is vital to point out that you can trigger the questline by talking to a SOLDIER 2nd Class at the entrance of LOVELESS Avenue. Now, with that out of the way, you can check out the exact location of all six spies below:

Wutai Spy #1 Location

You can find the first spy in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion by heading to LOVELESS Avenue’s eastmost portion. More specifically, the spy will be located in the spot marked on the map below. Like all of the other spies, after catching him, you will receive a tip regarding the next spy and unlock a new mission. You will be able to uncover all of the spy’s identities by talking to them repeatedly.

Wutai Spy #2 Location

The second Wutai spy will be located in Sector 5 – Slums, more specifically in the Market’s westmost area. He will be dressed as a Shinra Trooper. You can check out the spy’s exact location on the map below.

Wutai Spy #3 Location

You will be able to find the third Wutai spy on the second floor of the Shinra Building entrance hall. With that said, differently than the already mentioned two, the third Wutai spy will not be in the area once you arrive, as you will need to wait for him to come out of the elevator.

To prompt that to happen, just run down to the first floor and then return up once you hear the sound cue indicating that the elevator has landed. You can check out the exact location where you can find the third spy in the image below.

Wutai Spy #4 Location

The fourth spy can be found by heading to the westmost area of Sector 8 – Fountain. She will be getting hit on by a man on a vest. To uncover her true identity, you just need to talk to her three times in a row.

You can check out the exact location where you can find the fourth spy in the image below:

Wutai Spy #5 Location

The fifth spy can be found in the Shinra Building’s Exhibition Room, staring at the prototype of the Shinra No. 26 rocket. You can check out the exact location where you can find the fifth spy in the image below:

Wutai Spy #6 Location

The sixth and final spy will be hidden in the park located in Sector 6 – Slums. More specifically, he will be disguised as a boy wearing a camouflaged cap.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022