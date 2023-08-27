How to Make Friends in Bitlife

Image: Candywriter

Many challenges in Bitlife will task you with making a great deal of friends. But although you can gradually become friends with a few people as time passes, can you proactively make friends in the game? Here’s how to proactively make friends in Bitlife.

How to Make Friends While in School in Bitlife

You can proactively make friends while in School/University in Bitlife by heading to the School tab before heading to University/School, and then to Class. Once in the Class tab, simply select any classmate and then click on Befriend. Asking to become friends with someone will not guarantee that the person in question will accept.

How to Make Friends Outside of School in Bitlife

After graduating from college or high school, or while you take time off before getting a bachelor’s or any other form of degree, you will be able to proactively make friends by first getting a job of any kind.

Once you get a job, head to Job, select your occupation, and then head to Co-Workers before selecting any character whom you are interested in befriending, clicking on Befriend, and then confirming your choice.

In order to increase your chances of befriending your classmates or co-workers, don’t forget to compliment them as well as talk to them beforehand. The higher your relationship meter with the person you wish to become friends with is, the higher the chance they will befriend you either by themselves or when asked.

At the time of writing, only the Gatsby, Oz, Mean Girls, Real Housewife, Red Queen, Friend to Foe, Online Troll, Euphoria, Jekyll & Hyde, Bridgerton, Social Butterfly, Polymath, Amongst Us, and Altruistic Aviator challenges will task you with making friends in order to be completed.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

