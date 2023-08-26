How to Complete the The Oz Challenge in Bitlife

Image: Candywriter

Bitlife challenges can vary a lot in style, with some like the Oz Challenge tasking you with reenacting the journey of set characters, but with a twist. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Oz Challenge in Bitlife.

Bitlife Oz Challenge Guide

You can complete the Oz Challenge in Bitlife and in a way mimic Dorothy’s story by completing the following tasks:

Create a female character born in Kansas (US)

Emigrate to Australia

Make at least 3 new friends while living in Australia

Kill one female in Australia

Emigrate back to the United States

You can check out quick guides on how to complete each of the mentioned steps below.

How to be Born a Female in Kansas

You can be born a female in Kansas in Bitlfie by selecting the state while in the character creation screen and, if needed, changing your character’s gender. Once you are ready, just select Start ”Your Character’s Name” Life to complete the first task of the Oz Challenge.

How to Emigrate to Australia in Bitlife

You will be able to emigrate to Australia in Bitlife by heading to Activities, Emigrate, and then selecting the country among the available destinations. If you decide to emigrate while still in high school, you will need to, in most cases, drop out. We recommend that you only try to do this after saving a bit of money, to cover the emigration cost.

How to Make Friends Fast in Australia

You can make friends fast while living in Australia in Bitlife by starting either university or a job, heading to your classmates/co-workers tab, picking a character, and then selecting Befriend. Whether or not you will successfully befriend your target will depend on a few factors such as your attributes and the level of your relationship with the desired character.

How to Kill a Female in Australia on Bitlife

You can kill a female character in Australia in Bitlife by first being acquainted with at least one woman and then heading to Activities, Crime, and then Murder. Once at Murder, select any female character and then how you wish to do the deed.

To avoid getting caught, we recommend that you look for hard-to-trace ways to do the deed, like performing a Drive-By or using Poison. Failing on any murder attempt will either get you killed or arrested.

How to Emigrate back to the United States

After performing the deed above and if you were not caught for the murder, you will be able to easily emigrate back to the US in Bitlife by going to Activities, Emigrate, and then selecting the United States among the available destinations.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on August 26th, 2023