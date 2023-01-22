How to Commit a Drive-by in BitLife

Although BitLife is an opportunity for players to live their dream life, whether that’s becoming rich and famous or dedicating their time to school and hard work, there’s more than meets the eyes in terms of what you can do. You’ll meet several characters along your journey in BitLife; some will stick with your character through thick and thin, while others completely despise everything you do. In addition, there are multiple ways you can deal with your enemies, like solving things with a reasonable conversation, but if you want to take things to the next level and put an end to your enemies as a whole, read on to discover how and if you can commit a drive-by.

Can You Commit a Drive-by in BitLife?

If you find someone who gets on your nerves in BitLife, you can murder them, but you will put your freedom on the line. Committing a drive-by is one of the methods you can access when it comes to murdering someone, so you’ll need to go to the activities tab and select crime, which is signified by a goblin mask. Once you’re in this menu, scroll down until you find the knife icon and the murder menu, and once selected, you’ll be able to explore the options in a drop-down menu, and choose your target. Drive-by will be in the method drop-down menu, but if it’s not, close the app and repeat the process until it shows.

Because of this method, your character must have a driving license and a vehicle. If you lack either of these, the process either won’t show up, or it won’t go ahead, and you’ll be taken back to the main page. In addition, once you commit a murder, you will be immediately sent to jail and can either age up until your sentence is over or attempt an escape. A drive-by is the most successful method of murder in BitLife, so it rarely fails compared to something like pushing someone down the stairs or strangling them. So, be sure to spend this freedom wisely since you won’t be able to after the deed is done.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 22nd, 2023