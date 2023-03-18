How to Poison Someone in BitLife

Image: BitLife

Your time with BitLife will be filled with new people and friends you’ll meet along the way, whether that’s friends within your school years or people you’ll encounter during your working life. Friendships and relationships you develop are essential to your character’s happiness, but that doesn’t always mean these friendships and relationships will last.

Occasionally, you may end up quickly becoming enemies with your old friends, and while these are easily solved through conversation, some players will escalate these arguments to a state of no return. Although murder in BitLife can be detrimental to the life of your Bitizen, it can be a fun mechanic to explore if you don’t know what else to do. So, if you want to try out poisoning someone, read on.

Can You Poison Someone in BitLife?

Since poisoning is a form of murder in BitLife, you’ll need to head to the activities tab and navigate to the murder menu, which is marked with a little knife icon. From here, you’ll be able to choose your victim and your method of murder, which in this case will be “Poison Them.” Once you’ve selected it, a prompt will appear describing how your Bitizen poured antifreeze into your enemy’s iced tea.

However, if your murder attempt fails, which it might, your character’s life will be on the line. Instead of your enemy drinking the now-poisoned tea, they will switch it out for your drink, ending your player’s life. At least this way, you won’t have to attempt to break out of jail, but you’ll have to start a new life from the beginning.

There’s no guarantee that your murder method will succeed in BitLife, and poisoning comes with a few risks you will have to face, especially for a player looking to complete the Nine to Five Challenge. However, if it’s a risk you’re willing to take, poisoning an enemy can be a pretty entertaining way to eliminate your enemies.

- This article was updated on March 18th, 2023