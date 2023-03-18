How to Complete the Nine to Five Challenge in BitLife

Image: BitLife

Although having a stable 9 to 5 job in BitLife might not be what every player seeks to achieve within their game, you can do a few things during office hours to make your job worthwhile. It may be tempting to stick to your cubicle and work hard to get some income flowing in, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have much fun with your co-workers too.

The Nine to Five challenge takes the formula of a 9 to 5 job but provides the flexibility to have some real fun. Fortunately, it’s a challenge you can also complete relatively quickly since you don’t need to worry about getting good grades to land a job and can skip through the rest of your childhood years. If you want to complete this week’s challenge, read on to find out which steps you need to complete.

Everything You Need to Do to Complete the Nine to Five Challenge in BitLife

Firstly, you must be born female in California, which can be done from the beginning of a new life. This step has no real challenge, so it’s straightforward to tick off the list immediately. Then, throughout school, you can breeze through classes with an equal mix of fun and studying since your grades won’t matter too much for your future career.

Once you’ve graduated, you can start to get to grips with the challenge and start by finding yourself a receptionist job under the occupations menu. The following list states every step you need to take to complete the challenge, including character creation and securing the job.

Be born a female in California

Become a receptionist with a male supervisor

Undergo breast enhancement surgery

Seduce your male supervisor

Poison your male supervisor

Given you enter a job with a male supervisor, you’ll be able to easily breeze through this challenge since your primary focus will be improving your relationship with your supervisor through gift-giving, compliments, and spending quality time together. Although your relationship will quickly come to an end when you reach the final step of the challenge, you’ll at least have spent a good portion of your job having fun rather than working hard, and you’ll be one step closer to superstar mode by the end of it.

- This article was updated on March 18th, 2023