How to Recover From an STD in BitLife

The health of your character in BitLife is just as important as getting a promising career or a high smart stat throughout school, but it’s one of the elements which is easy to forget about throughout gameplay, especially as your happiness bar rapidly depletes. There are several things that can affect your health in BitLife, and Diseases and STDs play a significantly significant role as your character ages.

If your BitLife character is spending a lot of time fooling around in their youth, you may contract a number of STDs depending on how careless you let your character be. The good news is they are completely curable if you catch them in time, but you’ll have to jump through a few hoops before it’s too late. So, read on to find out how exactly you can guarantee your character a good, healthy life without stripping any of their ‘fun.’

Can You Recover From an STD in BitLife?

Getting an STD in BitLife might feel like a huge hit to your character’s health, but similarly to contracting a disease, you’ll immediately be prompted to select your next steps. However, unlike a disease, it’s best to disregard the severity of your condition and visit a doctor immediately to see if there’s a cure.

Unfortunately, good healthcare in BitLife comes at a cost, and you’ll need to be able to foot the bill to guarantee a successful outcome. Of course, cheaper healthcare is available, but there’s no guarantee whether your condition will be completely healed. It’s best to be safe rather than sorry when it comes to your character’s health if you want to continue living your best life.

Having any disease or STD in BitLife rapidly affects the health stat of your character the longer you leave it, and STDs, in particular, place your character’s life on the line if you don’t immediately seek a resolution to the condition, regardless of how much it costs.

- This article was updated on March 4th, 2023