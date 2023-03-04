How to Complete the Patient Zero Challenge in BitLife

Image: BitLife

The best way to ensure you’re making the most of BitLife is by competing in weekly challenges since they help players to explore life paths and activities within the game, which may usually go overlooked. In addition, it’s the only time players are made to follow instructions rather than being able to live freely with their Bitizen.

The Patient Zero challenge is pretty simple for any player to complete, regardless of how much you’ve explored of BitLife before, and is a great challenge to tick off to get one step closer to Superstar mode. With five steps to complete, you can solve the Patient Zero challenge in one sitting, so read on to find out everything you need to do to tick this challenge off your list.

Everything You Need to Do to Complete the Patient Zero Challenge in BitLife

Taking part in this challenge starts from the moment you create a new life since you’ll need to make sure you’re born a male in Florida, but following this, you won’t need to worry until you’re at least 18 years old and looking for a career. From here, your primary focus will be on your character’s health and your job and love life.

The following list states each step you’ll need to meet to complete the challenge, including how to set up your life to make sure you’re not wasting any time. Once your life is created, you can breeze through school without worrying too much since your smarts won’t affect the career you will need to go into.

Be born a male in Florida

Become a roadkill remover

Recover from 3 STDs

Marry a Doctor

Suffer from 5+ diseases at once

The main downside of the challenge is the amount of disease your character will have to contract to complete the challenge, especially when having 5+ diseases at once. Your character’s health is a fine line between life and death, so taking part in this challenge takes a lot of caution and knowledge of the severity of your conditions to ensure your life doesn’t end early.

Regarding the STI side of the challenge, you don’t need to contract three at once to recover from at the same time, which takes away some of the pressure of any strain on your health. Focusing on the health side of the challenge when your Bitizen is younger won’t have the same detrimental effects on your health, which might be worth considering if you’re desperate to tick this challenge off your list.

- This article was updated on March 4th, 2023