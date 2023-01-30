How-to-Complete-the-Hustling-Herbalist-Challenge-in-Bitlife

Trying new career paths outside of your comfort zone in BitLife can be a challenge when you have a safe method of income already in place, which is why completing weekly challenges is a great way to test the waters of other careers. The Hustling Herbalist challenge involves a path most players wouldn’t immediately jump to take part in, so it presents an opportunity to try something new and make the most of what BitLife can offer while still being fun. However, this challenge also puts your character’s life on the line, so be ready to dodge and dip around laws and legalities if you want to complete this challenge. Read on to find out everything you need to do to mark this challenge as complete.

Everything You Need to Do to Complete the Hustling Herbalist Challenge in BitLife

The five steps you need to complete to mark this challenge as finished revolve around thirty years of in-game time, so it’s best to start a new life to complete this challenge if you already have another on the go. Of course, you’ll need to spend a lot of time gardening while also working on a Street Hustler career, but at least you’ll get to clean the slate and start again once you’ve completed the challenge. The list below states the four steps you must meet to complete the challenge.

Tend to a Garden for 20+ Years

Become a Street Hustler

Sell Fake Weed to 25+ People

Sell Fake Weed to a Cop

It’s essential to start tending to a garden as early as possible and before becoming a Street Hustler. Unfortunately, players in the Street Hustling career path cannot tend to a garden, so you’ll want to tick the first twenty years of gardening off your list before moving on to the slightly illegal sides of the challenge. In addition, you’ll need access to Special Careers to become a Street Hustler. However, once you’ve completed the challenge, you’ll be one step closer to achieving BitLife’s Superstar Mode.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023