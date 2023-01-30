How to Sell Fake Drugs in BitLife

Once you’ve hit 18 years old in BitLife, you will quickly realize that money helps the world go around. Getting a part-time job during school can help line your pockets with a bit more cash, but landing a full-time position as soon as you’re 18 can be well-need financial stability. However, it limits how much you can make depending on your work ethic and the amount of time you put into your career, so if you’re looking to make some extra money on the side, a side hustle can be a great way to bring in that extra income. There are multiple ways you can have a side-hustle in BitLife, but some of the more tense and not necessarily legal ways are more fun. So, read on to find out how you can sell Fake Drugs.

Can You Sell Fake Drugs in BitLife?

To unlock the ability to sell fake drugs in BitLife, you’ll need access to the Scam Artist career in the Street Hustler career pack. There are several scams you can commit during your lives, and shifting fake drugs is one to put you in a legally questionable position, but it can be a quick way to make easy money if you need it. You’ll need access to intermediate scams, which can be unlocked after a few years in the field.

Once unlocked, you’ll be able to use a ‘Fake Weed Scam’ on any innocent bystanders, which will bring some money but also put your character’s freedom on the line since it’s an elaborate scam that can result in a significant prison sentence if you get caught or someone grasses you up. Luckily, you’ll be able to monitor how much you work as a Scam Artist, and as soon as things get a little shady, you can switch locations to make sure you don’t get busted.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023