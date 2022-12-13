How-to-Join-the-Mafia-in-BitLife

Your career in BitLife can take several paths depending on how your character grows. While you may have a high achiever who goes on to study at university and Law School to become a detective or a lawyer, it’s also possible to end up paying the bills with a job like Roadkill Remover. So, it’s safe to say that the career options in BitLife are far from linear. However, if you are looking to live life with a little more thrill, then a career in something like the Mafia might always keep you on the edge of your seat. So, read on to find out how you can get in with the big dogs in BitLife.

How to Pursue a Career in the Mafia in BitLife

Your career with the Mafia begins from the moment you turn 18. Unlike most jobs in BitLife, you don’t need to follow through with education, further education, and University with flying colors to make it with the Mafia. However, you will need to have committed at least five crimes before thinking about signing up. These don’t need to be as intense as murdering people, but anything from shoplifting, pickpocketing a stranger, or committing a burglary will fit the bill. It’s essential to note that every crime you commit has a varying level of success, but when it comes to getting into the Mafia, the more success you’ve had, the higher your chances of getting in.

Once satisfied with how much you’ve done, head to jobs and scroll until you find the special careers menu. Once you’re here, head to Mafia, and you’ll be able to select from a list of groups to approach. Generally speaking, groups with lower notoriety are easier to join, so it’s best to head for them first. You’ll be prompted to ask how you will get their attention, and you’ll have to select from another menu. Luckily, it doesn’t matter which option you choose, and it’s impossible to tell which would be successful. If you are fortunate enough to be accepted, you’ll be taken on as an associate and available to work your way up. However, if you fail this step, repeat the process until you’re taken on.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022