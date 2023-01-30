How to Tend to a Garden in BitLife

Monitoring your character’s needs in BitLife is essential if you find yourself in a tight spot where stress levels are rising. Luckily, there are multiple ways you can combat stress and sadness and focus on more relaxing activities. While most players will quickly jump to self-care by going to the salon or spa, there are more hands-on ways you can optimize your character’s mental health, like tending to a Garden. Working on your green thumb is a great way to relieve some of the stress of day-to-day BitLife chaos, so read on to discover how you can become an avid gardener.

How to Garden in BitLife

To start tending to your garden, you’ll need to visit the activities menu and select the Mind & Body option, which is the same if you were going to complete any other relaxing, stress-relieving tasks on offer. Under Mind & Body, you’ll see an activity titled Garden, where you will start your green-thumb journey. A pink tulip signifies this activity, so it’s pretty hard to miss. Selecting this option will return a variety of effects on your stress stat. While some sessions are significantly more relaxing than others, there is still the chance of having a stressful gardening session, so be sure to watch out for a chain of stressful sessions.

If the Garden option doesn’t show on your activities menu, it may be down to a few reasons. For example, the gardening option won’t show for players in prison, an orphan in an orphanage, or street hustlers. Generally, if you know you have your own green space to work in, you should be able to find the option. However, if the list of reasons doesn’t apply to your life, then sometimes closing the app and reopening it will reveal any missing activities. Regardless, you’ll be weeding in no time.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023