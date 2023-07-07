Image: Mojang Studios / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Terracotta is hardened clay that players can turn into various colors through dye. Players can use this material for building and other purposes — which we will detail in this guide. First, players must make Terracotta to reap its benefits, and the good news is that it is one of the easiest craftable materials to make in the game. This guide will cover how to make Terracotta in Minecraft.

Steps to Make Terracotta in Minecraft

Players can make Terracotta in Minecraft by adding two items to the furnace menu: 1x fuel item and 1x block of clay. Various materials are considered fuel items in the game, including coal, wood, charcoal, wooden items, bamboo, lava bucket, etc. — so you can add any of these items to the furnace as your fuel item, but it is mandatory also to include clay to make Terracotta. Follow the steps below to make Terracotta.

Open Furnace Menu. Add the Fuel Item to the bottom section of the Furnace. Add a Block of Clay to the top section of the Furnace. Move newly made Terracotta to your inventory.

If you have yet to create a furnace, please read the next section on how to do so.

Related: How to Make Charcoal in Minecraft

How to Create a Furnace in Minecraft

Creating a furnace is straightforward; you only need to head into your crafting menu and place cobblestones inside the GUI. Make sure you leave the middle space in the crafting menu blank — creating a border of cobblestone around the edges of the GUI. This will create a furnace, which you can now grab and add to your inventory to start molding materials.

What Can Terracotta be Used for?

While the most popular reason for making Terracotta is building houses due to its diversity in the amount of colors it can be, there are also ways to use it for defense purposes. You see, Terracotta is extremely blast resistant — making it the perfect defensive armor to bring into large mobs that tend to throw explosives.

Players can also trade Terracotta to villagers for the rare rewards of Emeralds. This can take some extra time, considering it will cost around 16 Terracotta for Villagers to hand over the Emerald — but the time it takes to make all 16 is worth it.

Then most importantly, using Terracotta to create some unique builds is a possibility. Not only will Terracotta add some in-depth colors to your appearance, but it also will help with defensive measures when exploring the dangerous world of Minecraft.

- This article was updated on July 7th, 2023