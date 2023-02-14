How To Make Charcoal In Minecraft

Gamers hoping to get their hands on some Charcoal in Minecraft may have plenty of reasons to do so, including use as fuel for their Furnace to prevent it from burning out after just a few seconds. However, the process to get Charcoal can be rather confusing to new players, and even those that may have just forgotten how to make it.

Thankfully, we are here to help you and point you in the right direction, so let’s jump into our favorite version of Minecraft and figure out what we are going to need to start making enough Charcoal to keep the fire burning all night long.

How To Create Charcoal In Minecraft

There are a few items that players will need to get their hands on before jumping into the creation of Charcoal, including:

Wood

Wood Planks

Crafting Table

Furnace

We have included photos of how to create the Wood Planks, Crafting Table, and Furnace above, so players that may be unfamiliar with the process can get right to work. After creating those particular objects, two in their main inventory, and one on the Crafting Table itself, gamers will need to open up the Furance.

Once players have opened their Furnace menu, they’ll want to put a few Wood Planks on the bottom half to use as fuel, and then place some standard wood of their choice on the top to create as much Charcoal as they may need. The more wood players have their hands on, the more Charcoal they’ll be able to create.

Not only will the furnace run for much longer while using Charcoal, but players will also get the chance to cook more food, make smelt more Iron to create better weapons and tools, there are plenty of other great uses for Charcoal within this giant Sandbox world.

No matter if you are planning on using the latest Minecraft Snapshot, or are just playing a Vanilla version of the game, knowing how to create some of the essential items in the game is quite important. Getting a bit more in-depth with items like TNT can also make the game quite a bit more fun if you’re hoping for some chaos shortly.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023