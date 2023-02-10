How To Make TNT In Minecraft

Gamers hoping to cause chaos in Minecraft’s world should know how to make one of the most dangerous tools around, TNT. Not only will players have the chance to clear a large portion of a cave out quickly and easily, but they can also get into some debauchery if they play with friends on their server.

But, what do players need to do to get their hands on this highly volatile item within this sandbox-building game? Thankfully, it’s surprisingly easy, especially if players are properly equipped for combat before settling on their journey to claim this item in their world.

How To Craft TNT In Minecraft Easily

Gamers hoping to get their hands on a few blocks of TNT will need to gather up the following items before making one of these bomb items:

Sand

Gunpowder

Crafting Table

One of the easiest ways to claim Gunpowder is by hunting down and fighting Creepers in the wild, or digging deep into the caves of your particular seed. While they may be a little intimidating at first, players can fight them off rather easily with a weapon, such as a Sword or a Bow. Players will need at least 5 Gunpowder to create a block of TNT.

Thankfully, the next item that players will need to find is Sand, which is much easier to obtain in the world, especially for those that have created and crafted a shovel in advance. There is so much sand in the world, and while it can be coarse and gets everywhere, players will need at least 4 blocks of Sand to make a TNT block.

Once players have gathered enough materials, they’ll need to check out their local Crafting Bench to finally start making this item. Lay out your Sand and Gunpowder exactly as shown in the photo above, and claim your TNT block from the window on the right. After this, players will need to craft some Flint and Steel to properly ignite their new favorite item, but that is much easier in the long run and will last a fairly long time.

No matter if players are scrounging for materials to build an Animal Farm or a Starter Home, TNT is a valuable block to have on your person at just about any time. Not only will players have the perfect excuse to cause some chaos, but they can also clear out an area quickly and easily without much fuss. Just make sure to warn your friends before igniting!

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023