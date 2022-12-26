Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is a fun and creative game that allows players to craft a wide range of potions. Whether you’re a pro or a beginner in this kind of game, Potion Craft can provide hours of entertainment and is perfect for those who want to hone their creative thinking skills. As you progress through the game, you’ll come across various ingredients that can be combined to create useful potions. One of them is the potion of light which can make things glow. If you’re wondering how you can craft this potion, here’s a guide on how to make the potion of light in Potion Craft.

How to Make the Potion of Light in Potion Craft

Before crafting the light potion, you’ll need to collect the necessary ingredients. The potion of light requires 5x Firebell, 1x Terraria, and 1x Windbloom. To get your hands on these ingredients, you can buy them from traveling merchants or directly pick them up yourself from the Enchanted Garden. Once you have all the ingredients, head over to the cauldron to begin brewing the potion.

To make the potion of light, grind four firebells before adding them to the cauldron. After that, you need to add one unground Terraria, one ground Firebell, and one unground Windbloom in this order. Next, stir the ingredients properly and adjust the right amount of water to get a level II or III potion. To finish the potion, all you need to do is heat up the cauldron.

And that’s it! That’s all you need to do to make the potion of light in Potion Craft. Making the potion of light in Potion Craft doesn’t have to be complicated. With the right ingredients and crafting method, you can easily make the potion. Just remember to follow the exact steps above. While you’re here, make sure that you check out how to create other valuable potions, such as the potion of mana and the potion of explosion.

You can currently play Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Game Pass, GOG, and Steam.

- This article was updated on December 26th, 2022