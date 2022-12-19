Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator gives players the ability to brew a wide array of options, from those made to increase dexterity to those capable of causing powerful explosions. But how can you make a Potion of Mana in Potion Craft? Now, in order to help you brew as many potions as possible, as well as help all Mages and Sorcerers in need, here’s how to make a Potion of Mana in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator.

How to Make a Potion of Mana in Potion Craft

Taking into account that, if you plan on making your resources last, using very specific compositions is a must, you can make the Potion of Mana in Potion Craft by making use of two Thunder Thistles and one Waterbloom, all crushed and put into the cauldron in that order.

If you are lacking either of the above items, you can also make the potion by using three crushed Witch Mushrooms, which will take you to the effect noddle straight away. As always, once the path is set, just mix the cauldron in order to reach the nodule and then use the bellows to make the potion.

To recap, here’s how to make a Mana Potion with the smallest amount of resources in the game:

Get either two Thunder Thistles and one Waterbloom or three Witch Mushrooms.

Crush and place the two Thunder Thistles and the Waterbloom in the cauldron in that order or crush and place the three Witch Mushrooms in the cauldron.

Mix the ingredients in order to reach the Mana nodule.

Use the bellows to make the Potion of Mana.

Select Finish Potion in order to complete the procedure and add the potion to your inventory.

You can currently play Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, via Game Pass, GOG, and Steam.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022