How to Move Items in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is finally here and players are already hard at work building their homes brick by brick in this new survival game. Just like in Minecraft or other survival games, you might end up placing something in the wrong spot or find yourself wanting to redesign your base.

While the building mode in LEGO Fortnite is quite robust, there doesn’t seem to be a way to edit buildings or move items once you’ve placed them down. If your Crafting Bench or Campfire is in the wrong spot, for example, it might seem like you’re out of luck at first glance. Thankfully, there is a way to move things around, but it’s not that straightforward.

Can You Move Items in LEGO Fortnite?

There isn’t a way to move things once you’ve placed them in LEGO Fortnite, but you can just break them and build them again if you want them in a different spot. Don’t worry, all of the materials will be refunded so you don’t have to chop more trees for Wood or mine more Granite.

If you want to move your Crafting Bench, for example, just give it a few smacks with a Pickaxe and it’ll drop 3 Wood and 5 Granite. That’s exactly how much it costs to build a new one! The same thing applies to every LEGO construction, including walls and floors. Don’t be afraid to destroy things!

Hopefully, an official way to move things around will be added to LEGO Fortnite in the future. This is a long-term project that’s here to stay, so new content and quality-of-life features are surely on the way. There’s already a ton of stuff to do in LEGO Fortnite though, and everything you do will net you XP for the Fortnite Battle Pass!

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023